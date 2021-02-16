Three-vehicle Crash Near Bellevue Sends Six to the Hospital

BELLEVUE, Idaho (KLIX)-Six people had to be taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon following a three-vehicle crash south of Bellevue on Idaho Highway 75.

According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, at around 2 p.m. a Kia Sorrento, driven by Paige Bruce, of Hailey had stopped on the highway to make a turn into a driveway, while a Chevrolet Silverado pickup, driven by Tommy Lee Green, of Twin Falls, stopped behind it. A Isuzu box truck, driven by James Payne, of Nampa didn't stop in time and struck the Silverado sending it into the Kia.

The driver of the Kia, another adult and two children had to be taken to St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center as was the driver and single passenger of the box truck. The sheriff's office said there had been no major injuries and everyone had been wearing seat belts. Payne was given a citation for following too closely.

Blaine County Sheriff's Office

The Bellevue Marshal's Office also responded to the crash.