Tim McGraw Coming To Boise And Salt Lake City

Tim McGraw's 2020 tour starts in July and it is going to be a busy year for him. If he is on your bucket list of artists to see, you have a good chance this year because he will be making stops in Boise and Salt Lake City.

Tim McGraw will be stopping first in Salt Lake City at the USANA Amphitheater on Thursday August 27th. You can buy tickets to this show at livenation and tickets are a whopping $250 for general admission and no reserved seating.

McGraw will then be at the Idaho Center Amphitheater on Friday August 28th and there is no primary ticket sales for this right now but you can get access to pre-sale tickets if you go to his website. I am not sure exactly when tickets for this show are going to go on sale through a general ticket website so just make sure you keep checking back.

It is definitely going to be a great show. Opening for Tim McGraw will be Midland and Ingrid Andress. Newcomer Ingrid Andress' song "More Hearts Than Mine" is one of my favorite on the radio right now and Midland has several great songs on the radio right now.

And don't forget right now you have a chance to win a fly away trip to see and meet Tim McGraw in Philadelphia by going to the KEZJ app and entering for your chance to win. It could be an amazing year to be a Tim McGraw fan.