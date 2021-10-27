Too Soon? The First House in Twin Falls With Christmas Lights Up

I'm a huge fan of Christmas and a true believer in getting the holiday decorations and lights up early

I was driving down Shoshone Street in Twin Falls towards downtown from the 5 Points intersection and I swear I saw a house with Christmas decorations and lights on. Granted, I was driving and could be wrong since I didn't go back yet to check and see. But I'm certain the lights were for Christmas and not Halloween.

Is It Too Early For Christmas Lights?

Halloween is only a few days away and there are less than two months until Christmas gets here. I'm a huge fan of Christmas and a true believer in getting the holiday decorations and lights up early, but is a full week before Halloween too early? If you put them up early you don't have to deal with trying to decorate in the frigid days of winter. That being said, just because you put them up already doesn't mean you have to turn them on.

Go ahead and put up your lights in August if you want to. Just don't turn them on until we get closer to Christmas. I'll be honest with you, I have Christmas lights still up on my house and I never take them down. I just don't turn them on until mid-November.

Does It Matter When You Decorate For Christmas?

Ultimately though, it is up to you when you do your decorating and for which holiday. Maybe Valentine's Day is your favorite holiday and you want to decorate that way in December?

For those wondering, since I didn't post a picture or the address of the house I saw here in Twin Falls: if you want to find it, look to the right about two streets after 5 Points on Shoshone headed towards downtown. The house I saw was about 6 or 7 houses down that street. You'll see it if you look at night.

