This’ll Be Fun: Aaron Lewis Rumored To Return To Hwy 30 In Idaho

I love a good rumor. Rumor has it that Aaron Lewis will be making a return to the Hwy 30 Music Fest stage in June. If the rumors are true, this will be the 3rd appearance by the Staind front man at the festival.

Aaron Lewis is known for pushing the envelope a little bit. He is a fantastic performer and has an amazing voice. He can also get political so if that isn't your speed it might be a show you don't want to attend. That being said, every single chance that I get to see Aaron Lewis I am going to go.

I have been having a hard time getting ahold of Gordy with the music festival. He likes to dodge my phone calls when I hear a good rumor that may or may not be true. I am sure he will contact me shortly to determine if these rumors are true or not.

Last year when Aaron Lewis came to Idaho he stayed on the stage late, performed more songs than was expected and did quite a few of them with just him and his guitar. Again, he also got pretty political which is something he is known for doing. Just a word of caution for those who might find his hard stances offensive.

If Aaron Lewis returns it is typically a ton of fun, a bit rowdy and the man has an amazing voice. And he has a new album coming out soon so I will be binge listening to that too just in case.

