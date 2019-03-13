Top 10 Names Most Likely to Win Wednesday’s $448 Million Powerball Drawing

Wednesday's Powerball jackpot is up to at least $448 Million! If your name is on this list, you need to grab a ticket on your way home from the office today.

Before I share the Top 10 names with you, here's some stats about Wednesday's drawing:

It's the 17th largest United States lotto jackpot of all time. The largest ever was the Powerball $1.6 Billion jackpot in January 2016.

That also makes it the 10th largest Powerball drawing of all time.

The cash payout for Wednesday night's drawing works out to $271.7 million.

You have until 1 hour and 5 minutes before the draw to purchase your ticked in Idaho. The Powerball drawing in the Mountain Time Zone is at 8:59 p.m.

As of 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning, you odds at winning are 1 in 292 million.

But, your odds are a little better if your name is on this list. Based on the number of "lotto stories" shared on the Powerball's website over the past 14 years, you're most likely to win the Powerball any of these are your name:

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Boise

What Would You Spend the Money On?

Doug Lemke, ThinkStock

Sure, we know that you'd do good with the money if you won. LITE listener Daisy Diaz said she'd love to use the money to buy school lunches for all the schools in Minidoka and Cassia Counties. Keslie Vinson said she'd spend it building a combo lazy river/moat around a new cabin she'd buy in the mountains. With that type of money, it's totally ok to be a little selfish after you pay the bills and take care of your family.

I know exactly what I'd spend my winnings on. Three words: Backyard Roller Coaster. It's been a dream of mine since I was a kid and read the Sweet Valley Kids book A Roller Coaster for the Twins. Plus, I grew up smack dab between the roller coaster capital of the world, Cedar Point , the now defunct Geagua Lake (where my favorite coasters were) and Kennywood (the park where Jesse Eisenberg's Adventureland was filmed.) Coasters are in my DNA and it's a full weekend trip from Boise to get on one, so I'd want to buy my own so I can get my coaster fix whenever I wanted!