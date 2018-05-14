Top 15 Twin Falls’ Yard Decoration Fails

As the weather begins to warm up in the Magic Valley, I've been noticing people starting to spruce up their property. Landscaping is one thing, but in the past couple of weeks Twin Falls' homeowners have also been showcasing their personalities through some rather interesting front yard festooning.

Here are some yard decoration honorable mentions that caught my eye during a recent drive throughout Twin Falls.

1. Yes, that is a toilet planter . This picture leaves me wondering if there's anything else in that potting soil.

Greg Jannetta

2. That camper shell adds a certain joie de vivre to the front yard doesn't it ? When storage is tight, there's always the front yard .

Greg Jannetta

3. The old blank CD reflective tree chime . Not a bad call for those Nickelback CDs .

Greg Jannetta

4. What nice rainbow wheels you have! This yard decoration doubles as a colorful security trip wire.

Greg Jannetta

5. Who needs a beware of dog sign, because this giant rooster is frightening as hell . This statue would send Foghorn Leghorn running like hell .

Greg Jannetta

6. A lovely graveyard of wheels . Something tells me that chain is a tad rusty .

Greg Jannetta

7. Doesn't qualify as yard art I know, but if you've read everything by Jack Kerouac, collect Agatha stones, own a tweed blazer, are a member of the Grateful Dead fan club, have your own hummus recipe or own more that five pairs of birkenstocks, you should NOT approach this home .

Greg Jannetta

8. Is this what a prehistoric pelican looked like?

Greg Jannetta

9. This piece reminds me of the Johnny Depp film "Sleepy Hallow." Is Christopher Walken in there?

Greg Jannetta

10. I have absolutely no idea what's going on here?

Greg Jannetta

11. Having to crash on the couch at this place must be rough.

Greg Jannetta

12. So THAT'S what happened to the Beverly Hillbillies wagon!

Greg Jannetta

13. The old pink flamingo!

Greg Jannetta

14. A gutted tractor surrounded by a small moat? Nothing unusual about that at all .

Greg Jannetta

15. Was that trunk retrieved from the Titanic?

Greg Jannetta

Thank you Twin Falls for your imaginative, and perplexing, yard decorations.