Top Idaho Defensive Prospect Signed By Boise State Broncos

The Boise State Broncos football program has announced the signing of a north Idaho defensive standout.

Tony Lashley, a 6-foot-one, 240 pound former Idaho Vandal linebacker, who spent four years playing ball in Moscow, has joined Boise State as a grad transfer, and is immediately eligible to play this year, according to the program's website. This is an uplifting development for a program who just received news last week that freshman hopeful running back Drake Beasley was leaving the school.

The Broncos finished 11-3 last year, and were champions of the Mountain West Conference. Their season culminated with a victory over Oregon in the Las Vegas Bowl. Boise State's 2018 regular season begins September 1 at Troy.