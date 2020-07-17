You Can Vote for America’s Best Looking State Police Car

This is the coolest State Police cruiser in America. Don’t think so? Then check out the competition by clicking here. You can see cruisers from all 50 states and you can vote for the best (Idaho).

Let’s point out some states were in the back of the line when cars were being handed out. New Jersey comes to mind. Some states simply post Highway Patrol or State Police on the doors. When I was a boy growing up, our State Police also had 4 digit numbers painted on roofs for quick reference from air. We lived for a time next door to our local police station and you could read the numbers from upstairs whenever a trooper was in town! My brother would be in hiding.

Some states confuse the issue. Delaware and New York look almost the same, which cancels them out of any competition.

Some states use very simple color schemes of blue and white or black and white but if you don’t use much color it’s very difficult to spot the car (which may be the point).

Here’s something that caught my attention. The sharpest looking cruisers all seem to come from the same neighborhood. Wyoming and Nebraska would be my silver and bronze winners.

If I had just one complaint with ISP vehicles, we need a bit more gold. While I realize this would antagonize Boise State graduates, the Vandal look is sharp, although. I suppose troopers and vandals don’t really mix. Which is a shame, because all of the U of I grads I know are good people and I always tip them well when they deliver my pizza. Oh, and if there are three Boise State grads riding in the backseat of a car, whose driving? A trooper!

Remember, you can vote at the bottom of the page link after looking at all the shining chrome and paint.