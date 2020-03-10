TOUR: Bob Dylan & Nathaniel Rateliff Headed West; Vegas Included

Iconic musician and song writer Bob Dylan has announced a North American tour following three weeks of performances in Tokyo, Japan, to start off the month of April. Joining Dylan will be Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats.

Bob Dylan will embark on a 25-date tour across the United States beginning June 4, 2020, with a performance in Bend, Oregon. Dylan, a Minnesota native and Nobel Prize winning writer and musician, has been performing for more than 50 years. Recordings such as, "Mr. Tambourine Man," "Knockin' On Heaven's Door," "Blowin' In The Wind," and "Like A Rolling Stone," are what made Dylan arguably one of the most celebrated musicians worldwide.

Joining Dylan on the road following some solo dates of his own is St. Louis-born, blues-rocker, Nathaniel Rateliff. Rateliff will rejoin his full band the Night Sweats, where they will be opening the remainder of dates for Dylan.

For those in southern Idaho who would like to see the two acts together, the closest shows to Twin Falls would be the band's two Nevada shows--one in Lake Tahoe on June 12, and the other in Las Vegas on June 20.

Rateliff is currently involved in solo performances, and will continue through May 10, including shows in North America, England, France and Spain. Tickets for the Bob Dylan / Nathaniel Rateliff tour go on sale March 13. There are also VIP meet and greet packages available for purchase.

There are currently close to a dozen shows scheduled throughout the western United States, including stops in California and Washington.