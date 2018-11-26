Tours Going On Now At Alleged Magic Valley Haunted Hotel

Greg Jannetta

One of the Magic Valley's oldest hotels is offering the public the opportunity to tour the building that has been abandoned for nearly 40 years.

The Buhl Hotel hasn't had a paid occupant since 1985, according to a feature on the Southern Idaho Tourism website . The current caretaker has been reporting an increase in unexplained sightings, and is now inviting people to come down and see for themselves.

Objects appearing without explanation, writings on windows and walls and the apparition of an adult, male figure, have all been reported in recent months. For more information on the hotel, directions, or to schedule a tour, ask for Chuck at 208-731-6438.