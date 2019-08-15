Toxic Blue-Green Algae Blooms In Lake Lowell; Health Warning Issued for Humans and Pets

Looks like the Treasure Valley won't escape the toxic blue-green algae that's plagued several reservoirs throughout the Gem State after all.

According to KTVB, the latest samples of water from the lake tested for high levels of the same toxic algae that's killed pets in three states. Upon the discovery, they issued a health advisory asking the public to exercise caution while spending time in or around Lake Lowell.

According to the Center for Disease Control, cyanobacteria creates a toxin classified as cyanotoxins, considered to be one of the most powerful natural poisons known.

Earlier this week, we shared symptoms to look for in your dog if you believe they may have come in contact with the blue-green algae. The toxins produced by the algae is dangerous to humans too and may present in the following ways: gastrointestinal disruption, dermatitis, sore throat, fever, tiredness, runny nose, conjunctivitis, liver enzyme elevations and electrolyte imbalance. In a few cases, it could lead to pneumonia. According to the Utah Department of Health, the symptoms can appear about 3-5 hours after exposure and are usually milder in humans, lasting up to two days. They're commonly combatted by hydrating the individual through IV fluids or by increasing fluid intake by mouth.

Humans normally experience poisoning by accidentally ingesting contaminated water while swimming or by eating fish living in it. KTVB explains that you can eat fish that lived in a bloom, but you need to clean it well with fresh, dispose internal organs, fat and skin and cook it as a filet. Personally...there's no freakin' way I'd eat a fish from Lake Lowell right now. No way, no how!