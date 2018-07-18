Traffic Lanes Reduced as Crews Work on Highway 46

BUHL, Idaho (KLIX) – Expect traffic lanes to be reduced to one lane this week on Highway 46 near Buhl as crews work to complete a project along a stretch of roadway.

Work along the 5-mile stretch includes curb and ramp reconstruction, according to the Idaho Transportation Department, as well as replacing the guardrail. Paving will take place next month, and the whole project is expected t be complete by late summer.

Drivers should be prepared for short delays and watch for flaggers.