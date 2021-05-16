Train and Pickup Collide in Jerome County

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A train and pickup collided at a railroad crossing in Jerome County Sunday morning.

Images sent to News Radio 1310 show what appear to be a Chevrolet pickup that was struck on the drivers side by the train. Passersby say the crash happened sometime before 9 a.m. at the railroad crossing on U.S. Highway 93 north of the Interchange with Interstate 84. The crossing there does not have crossing gates, but it does have warning lights.

Photo courtesy Amanda Miller

It appears the Jerome County Sheriff's Office and Jerome Rural Fire Department responded to the crash. More information to come...