Winter snowfall can be a magical sight. Fresh and untouched snow has a special beauty. Often that magic and beauty quickly turns to the opposite if you have to go outdoors and can no longer enjoy the view from the warmth and comfort of your home. We've been pretty lucky so far this winter in Twin Falls and the winter has been mild. Other areas across Idaho have not been so lucky. Last weekend many rural roads were closed in Eastern Idaho due to fresh snowfall and snow drifts. Friday afternoon the highway between Idaho and Utah was closed for safety reasons due to the weather. While the roads were not fit for driving there were still vehicles that had to brave the treacherous terrain and one of those was a train in Eastern Idaho.

I'm sure there were more trains that were on the tracks in Idaho last weekend but the video of this train starts out looking like some winter creature in a horror movie. All you can see for the first few seconds is a wall of exploding snow coming towards you before the train finally emerges. My wife watched the video and her first thought was that it looked like a creature from the Tremors movies. The event could also have easily been a scene from the 2013 Snowpiercer movie.

I've always thought that it would be cool to ride along on a street snowplow but now I think it would be even more cool to ride in a snowplow train.