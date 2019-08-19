Trans-Siberian Orchestra Announce 2019 Tour

It's August and we don't even want to begin thinking about the Christmas season, unless, of course, it has to do with the Trans-Siberian Orchestra. They've just announced "The All-New Christmas Eve and Other Stories" North American tour, which kicks off in November.

Per usual, there will be two touring iterations of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, which allows for shows in multiple cities on the same day, oftentimes with two performances each day. The trek will stretch from Nov. 13 through Dec. 30, making 66 stops with a total of 109 performances by the time the tour concludes.

See the full list of tour dates below.

Today (Aug. 19) marks the first day of the "12 Days of TSO Verified Fan Registration." Fans can sign up here which will afford exclusive access to the best tickets for the best prices before they go on sale to the general public.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra fan club members will have access to a pre-sale on Sept. 4 for the Nov. 13 through Nov. 30 stops. The following day, Sept. 5, pre-sale options will be available for the remaining tour dates (Dec. 1 through Dec. 30). Fans who register through the "12 Days" program will be able to purchase pre-sale tickets on Sept. 9 and Sept. 10.

The general public on sale begins on Sept. 13. For more info, head to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra website.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra 2019 North American Tour Dates

Nov. 13 - Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center (4 PM, 8 PM)

Nov. 13 - Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Mid America Center (7:30 PM)

Nov. 14 - Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center (7:30 PM)

Nov. 15 - Youngstown, Ohio @ Covelli Center (3:30 PM, 7:30 PM)

Nov. 16 - Allentown, Penn. @ PPL Center (3:30 PM, 8:00 PM)

Nov. 16 - Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center (3:00 PM, 8:00 PM)

Nov. 17 - Worcester, Mass. @ DCU Center (3:00 PM, 8:00 PM)

Nov. 17 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ World Arena (3:00 PM, 7:30 PM)

Nov. 20 - Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena (7:30 PM)

Nov. 20 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena (3:30 PM, 7:30 PM)

Nov. 21 - Baltimore, Md. @ Royal Farms Arena (7:30 PM)

Nov. 21 - Boise, Idaho @ Taco Bell Arena (7:30 PM)

Nov. 22 - Wilkes Barre, Pa. @ Mohegan Sun Arena (3:30 PM, 8:00 PM)

Nov. 22 - Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena (8:00 PM)

Nov. 23 - Manchester, N.H. @ SNHU Arena (3:30 PM, 8:00 PM)

Nov. 23 - Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center (3:30 PM, 8:00 PM)

Nov. 24 - Hartford, Conn. @ XL Center (3:00 PM, 7:30 PM)

Nov. 24 - Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacomadome (3:30 PM)

Nov. 26 - San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Center at San Jose (8:00 PM)

Nov. 27 - Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center (4:00 PM, 8:00 PM)

Nov. 29 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ US Bank Arena (4:00 PM, 8:00 PM)

Nov. 29 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center (3:00 PM, 7:30 PM)

Nov. 30 - Dayton, Ohio @ Nutter Center (3:00 PM, 8:00 PM)

Nov. 30 - Ontario, Calif. @ Toyota Arena (3:30 PM, 7:30 PM)

Dec. 01 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena (3:00 PM, 7:30 PM)

Dec. 01 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Arena (3:00 PM, 7:30 PM)

Dec. 04 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena (7:30 PM)

Dec. 04 - El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center (3:00 PM, 7:30 PM)

Dec. 05 - Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena (7:30 PM)

Dec. 05 - Lubbock, Texas @ United Supermarkets Arena (7:00 PM)

Dec. 06 - Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena (4:00 PM, 8:00 PM)

Dec. 06 - Wichita, Kan. @ INTRUST Bank Arena (8:00 PM)

Dec. 07 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center (3:00 PM, 8:00 PM)

Dec. 07 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center (3:00 PM, 8:00 PM)

Dec. 08 - Duluth, Ga. @ Infinite Energy Center (3:00 PM, 7:30 PM)

Dec. 08 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Chesapeake Energy Arena (3:00 PM, 7:30 PM)

Dec. 11 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum (7:30 PM)

Dec. 11 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC (7:30 PM)

Dec. 12 - Charlottesville, Va. @ John Paul Jones Arena (7:30 PM)

Dec. 12 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena (7:30 PM)

Dec. 13 - Hershey, Pa. @ Giant Center (4:00 PM, 8:00 PM)

Dec. 13 - Sunrise, Fla. @ BB&T Center (8:00 PM)

Dec. 14 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center (3:30 PM, 8:00 PM)

Dec. 14 - Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center (3:00 PM, 8:00 PM)

Dec. 15 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center (3:30 PM, 8:00 PM)

Dec. 15 - Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena (3:00 PM, 7:30 PM)

Dec. 18 - Rochester, N.Y. @ Blue Cross Arena (7:30 PM)

Dec. 18 - New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center (7:30 PM)

Dec. 19 - Albany, N.Y. @ Times Union Center (7:30 PM)

Dec. 19 - Memphis, Tenn. @ Fedex Forum (7:30 PM)

Dec. 20 - Uniondale, N.Y. @ NYCB LIVE, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum (8:00 PM)

Dec. 20 - Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center (8:00 PM)

Dec. 21 - Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center (3:00 PM, 8:00 PM)

Dec. 21 - Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center (3:00 PM, 8:00 PM)

Dec. 22 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena (3:30 PM, 8:00 PM)

Dec. 22 - Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center (3:00 PM, 8:00 PM)

Dec. 23 - Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena (3:00 PM, 7:30 PM)

Dec. 23 - San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center (3:30 PM, 8:00 PM)

Dec. 26 - Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena (3:00 PM, 8:00 PM)

Dec. 26 - St Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center (3:00 PM, 7:30 PM)

Dec. 27 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (3:00 PM, 8:00 PM)

Dec. 27 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum (3:30 PM, 8:00 PM)

Dec. 28 - Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena (3:00 PM, 8:00 PM)

Dec. 28 - St Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center (3:00 PM, 8:00 PM)

Dec. 30 - Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena (3:00 PM, 8:00 PM)

Dec. 30 - Chicago, Ill. @ Allstate Arena (2:30 PM, 8:00 PM)