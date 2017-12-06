Tribal Flags Could be Displayed Inside Idaho Capitol

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Tribal leaders in Idaho say they want tribal flags to be displayed inside the Statehouse as a reminder that five sovereign nations reside in the Gem State. The Idaho Council on Indian Affairs met Tuesday to discuss the logistics of hanging the flags at the Capitol. Legislative staffers said Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter and legislative leaders are supportive of the move. Ted Howard, chairman of the Shoshone-Paiute Tribes, says displaying the flags will help educate the public on the unique standing the tribes have with the United States, as well as serve as a reminder that all of Idaho used to be the tribe's homeland. The council hopes to have the flags up and ready before the end of the 2018 legislative session, which begins in January.