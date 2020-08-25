Ammon Bundy and Three Others Removed From Idaho Capitol

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Four people, including Ammon Bundy, were arrested and charged with trespassing at the Idaho Statehouse Tuesday afternoon.

According to Idaho State Police, 44-year-old Bundy had been in the Lincoln Auditorium with a group of people that were asked to clear the room by Speaker of the House of Representatives Scott Bedke. ISP said in a statement that most complied except Bundy, who remained seated in a rolling chair, and refused to leave along with two other people. Bundy was placed in handcuffs and removed from the Statehouse while still seated in the chair and charged with misdemeanor trespassing and resisting and obstructing an officer. The others charged with trespassing included Aaron Von Schmidt, 42, of Coeur d'Alene, and Jill Watts, 38, of Nampa.

An incident earlier in the day happened when one man refused to leave an area reserved for credentialed press. The Chairman of the House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee, Rep. Greg Chaney gave the order, however according to ISP, 33-year-old Bryan Bowermaster did not comply and was removed by troopers. Bowermaster is facing a charge of misdemeanor trespassing.