Bundy Banned from Idaho Capitol for a Year

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police say they arrested Ammon Bundy a second time Wednesday morning for not complying with a no trespass order.

According to ISP, the Director of the Idaho Department of Administration and Idaho State Police troopers served the notice directly to Bundy when he arrived to the gallery of the Senate in the morning. ISP said Bundy was told to leave repeatedly and did not resulting in his second arrest and physically removed from the Idaho Statehouse.

Bundy was taken to a patrol car in a wheelchair and handcuffs. He was then booked into the Ada County Jail on a trespassing and resisting and obstructing officers charge. The no trespass order prevents Bundy from stepping foot onto the Capitol property for one year without first contacting security if he has official business with any office within the building.