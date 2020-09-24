Trick or Treating Among Safest Activities During COVID-19

Halloween is a safe activity when you’re wearing brightly colored costumes and aware of traffic. It’s also safe when it comes to COVID-19. This morning I came across this post at the Washington Examiner. The writer has been asked questions about the dangers of the disease while going door-to-door with your kids.

If you’re alone with your children you have very little prolonged contact with any other groups and very little with anyone at a door.

Some really good points here about social distancing. Number one, you’re outdoors. If you’re alone with your children you have very little prolonged contact with any other groups and very little with anyone at a door. A great many people this year passing out candy may use gloves and also offer the honor system.

The writer reminds us young parents and their kids are the least likely to be impacted by the virus. Overall, it comes back to using good judgment. Large gatherings are likely going to be discouraged, whether at schools or churches. Some parents plan more elaborate parties for family at home.

You may recall, last week I had an opportunity to ask a quick question when speaking with Suzanne Hawkins. The Mayor of Twin Falls also believes government will sit this one out. In other words, moms and dads can make their own decisions.

Over the last six months more than a few of us have probably wondered if government any longer trusted us when it came to navigating our lives. This, I believe, is a step in the right direction.

When I was in the 2nd grade I came down with chicken pox. I was quarantined on Halloween Night. My sister took an extra pail and at every house she visited she explained why I was at home. Let’s just say my bucket overflowed. There are always options.