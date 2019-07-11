Troy Merritt Struggles at John Deere PGA Classic

Former Boise State golfer and Meridian resident Troy Merritt was hoping to feel like a million bucks following this weekends John Deere PGA classic in Illinois, instead the former Bronco has struggled out of the gate.

Merritt has three top 10 finishes this year including at last week's 3M Tournament where he won nearly $180,000 to bring his season earnings total to $946,868.

It wouldn't take much more than making the cut this weekend to crack the million dollar mark!

However, Merritt struggled and posted an opening round 2 over par 73 on Thursday and trails the leaders by some 8 shots. That means he will.have to scramble tomorrow to even make the weekend.

Certainly a disappointing day for Merritt who with his performance last week moved back into golfs top 100 at number 99.