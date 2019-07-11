Mountain Home Man Charged with Second Degree Murder

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX)-A Mountain Home man has been charged with second degree murder and other felony charges after authorities say an altercation left one man dead.

According to the Elmore County Sheriff's Office in a statement released online, Don Schultz was arrested and charged after an investigation was initiated in March when a citizen tip about a possible missing person was reported to authorities.

Elmore County Sheriff's Office investigators along with Idaho State Police found evidence of an altercation between Schultz and the missing person, who the sheriff's office did not identify, which ended in the death of the person.

Schultz and the other person had operated a auto-repair business together in Mountain Home, according to the sheriff's office. Schultz has also been charged with failure to report a death, altering or forging a certificate (car titles), grand theft and racketeering. The Elmore County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is on-going.