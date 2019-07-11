ISP: Driver Fell Asleep on I-84 Near Tuttle, Two Hospitalized

GOODING, Idaho (KLIX)-Two people were taken to the hospital Wednesday night when their pickup with a trailer was hit from behind by a driver that allegedly went to sleep while headed east on the interstate near the Tuttle community west of Gooding.

Idaho State Police said the crash happened at around 9:21 p.m. to Interstate 84 for a two pickup crash in the eastbound lanes. Ronnie Wood, 39, of Nampa, had been driving a Ford pickup and fell asleep, according to ISP, and hit the back of a U-Haul trailer being pulled by a Dodge pickup. The trailer disconnected from the Dodge and went off to one side of the road along with the Ford, the Dodge went into the median.

ISP said the driver of the Dodge, Kay Unger, 56, and her passenger, Logan Unger, 29, both of Florence, Oregon were taken to the North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding; Kay was wearing a seat belt while Logan was not. Gooding County Emergency Medical Service, Gooding County Sheriff's Office and the Wendell Fire Department also responded to the crash.

