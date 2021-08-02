Truck Driver Injured As Car Entered Interstate Near Heyburn

HEYBURN, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities say the driver of a semi-truck was severely injured Friday when he went off the interstate near Heyburn between two bridges as another car attempted to enter the roadway.

According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded to the Heyburn exit and overpass at around 10:30 for a semi hauling a stage went off between the two bridges. The driver, who has not been identified, was ejected from the cab of his truck and sustained a serious head wound. He was air lifted to a Pocatello hospital.

ISP said a white sedan, possibly a Cadillac, was attempting to enter the interstate headed west when an motorhome swerved to avoid hitting the slow moving car. The semi truck tried to avoid hitting the RV, but clipped it and overturned. ISP is attempting to locate the white car and the driver. No one was injured in the RV.

