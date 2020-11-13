Burley Man Killed When Truck Hits Ice Patch on I-86

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 68-year-old Burley truck driver died when his truck hit an icy patch on the interstate near American Falls Friday morning.

According to Idaho State Police, Kent Gwilliam was headed west on Interstate 86 in a Kenworth semi-truck west of American Falls at around 11:12 a.m. when he hit a patch of ice, went into the left shoulder, across the median, and ended up on the eastbound lanes.

ISP said Gwilliam had not been wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the truck and died at the scene. The crash blocked the eastbound lanes for about four hours this morning.