Detours Planned at Salt Lake Interchange to Install Signs

DECLO, Idaho (KLIX)-Installation of new signage at the Interstate 84/86 interchange will require drivers to use detours at various times the first week of March.

According to the Idaho Department of Transportation, crews will begin installing the signs to direct traffic on the Salt Lake Interchange project between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. The detours will be in place at varying times depending on the work being done. “It’s necessary for us to detour traffic in order to complete installation of overhead signs at the newly constructed interchange,” ITD Project Manager Travis Hitchcock said in a prepared statement. “The direction motorists are traveling through the interchange will determine which detour they will be directed to take.”

Hitchcock noted that the detours will not be in place at the same time. Traffic will be detoured when traffic would otherwise be passing underneath while signs are being installed. Drivers will need to pay attention to temporary signs directing them through the detours.

For drivers headed east on the interstate from Burley the detour will take them onto Idaho Highway 77 and Idaho Highway 81, as seen below:

Those headed west from Pocatello will have to take Exit 15 for Raft River and use North Yale Road to the I-84/Yale Road Interchange:

Those driving up from Utah will be detoured onto the I-84/Yale Road Interchange and go east or west to get to Pocatello or Burley.

