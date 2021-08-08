Truck Overturns Near Malta, Driver Flown to Pocatello

MALTA, Idaho (KLIX)-An Oregon truck driver was flown to an eastern Idaho hospital when his semi-truck overturned on Interstate 84 south of Malta Sunday afternoon. According to Idaho State Police, Nikolay Filipyev, 50, of Portland was flown to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello a little after 12 p.m. He was driving a newer Volvo semi-truck west on I-84 when he went off the road around a curve as he came down Sweetzer Summit; the truck went through a fence then hit the hillside were it overturned. The crash was about 20 miles southeast of the community of Malta.

