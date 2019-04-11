Trucker Cited After Truck Crashes on Idaho Mountain Pass

(KLIX)-A truck driver was given a citation after being rescued from an overturned truck on a north Idaho interstate that partially blocked traffic for several hours Wednesday afternoon. According to Idaho State Police, 43-year-old Feliks Giterman, of Brooklyn, NY, was cited for reckless driving after rolling a truck on 4th of July Pass on Interstate 90 east of Coeur d'Alene.

ISP says troopers responded to the accident at around 12:22 p.m. on the westbound lanes at the pass, when Giterman lost control of the semi-truck on a curve while going at a high rate of speed. The truck overturned and slid off the shoulder, went through a barrier, and came to rest on an embankment over a creek.

Giterman had to pulled from the wreckage and taken to Kootanai Health with non-life threatening injuries; he had been wearing a seat belt. ISP says that one lane of westbound traffic was blocked for more than three hours while crews worked to clear the scene, and for a short time both lanes were blocked while the removed the truck and trailer.