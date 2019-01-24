ISP: North Idaho Man Killed After Failing to Yield on I-90

WALLACE, Idaho (KLIX)-A Kellogg man was killed when his small pickup was hit by a semi-truck as he entered the interstate near Wallace late Wednesday morning.

According to Idaho State Police, 61-year-old Keith Coleman was driving a Ford Ranger when he failed to yield to traffic as he entered Interstate 90, two trucks were in both lanes at the time.

ISP says Colman lost control of the pickup and crossed in front of one of the trucks and hit the median barrier and then bounced back and was sideswiped by a Freightliner driven by Richard Lamphere, age 63, of Farmington, New Mexico. Coleman was taken to an area hospital were he later died, he had been wearing a seat belt. The truck driver was not injured.