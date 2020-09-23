Tubbs Berry Farm Straw Maze And Pumpkin Patch Open Friday

You know it is officially fall when the corn mazes and pumpkin patches start opening up. Friday September 25th you can go to Tubbs Berry Farm for the opening of their maze and pumpkin patch.

According to their Facebook page, Tubbs Berry Farm will open at 10 a.m. for their new straw maze, which is designed like a boot this year and pumpkin patch. That isn't all that it is going to feature though. There will be slides, bounce pads, a corn pit, petting zoo, ducky raceway (which I have no idea what that is but I want to go) and homemade pumpkin chili you can enjoy.

Due to the Coronavirus, there will be limited crowd sizes allowed in the area but you can purchase tickets. Have some fun with the entire family. The pictures look pretty amazing. It makes me wish that I was a kid again so I could enjoy it to the fullest. I have never been lost in a straw maze but it is now on my bucket list of things to do.

We will keep you updated as more straw mazes and corn mazes start to open up. It is nice to see that it is going to happen this year with 2020 being so insane. COVID can't stop fall activities yet! Happy fall and cheers to having events not be canceled.