Tuesday Brings Chip Seal Street Work in Jerome

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Work crews in Jerome will begin chip seal projects Tuesday that will last for a couple of days forcing residents to remove parked vehicles.

The city of Jerome says parked vehicles and trailers should have been removed by Monday or they will be towed at the owners expense. About 13 streets are scheduled to have chip seal done on them between August 20 to 22 in various parts of the city, see list below or hit this link to the city Facebook page. Chip seal is designed to maintain streets and prevent them from deteriorating. The process uses asphalt and small gravel applied to the road surface.

STREETS SCHEDULED FOR WORK:

South Davis from K Street to Main Street

South Buchanan from I Street to Main Street

East Avenue K

East Avenue J

South Eisenhower

East Avenue A from North Fillmore to dead end

North Cleveland from Main Street to 6th Avenue East

North Cleveland from 7th Avenue East to 8th Avenue East

North Adams from 2nd Avenue East to 8th Avenue East

2nd Avenue East from North Fillmore to North Hayes

1st Avenue East from North Buchanan to North Fillmore

2nd Avenue West from North Birch to North Date

3rd Avenue West from North Lincoln to North Date