Tuesday Brings Chip Seal Street Work in Jerome
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Work crews in Jerome will begin chip seal projects Tuesday that will last for a couple of days forcing residents to remove parked vehicles.
The city of Jerome says parked vehicles and trailers should have been removed by Monday or they will be towed at the owners expense. About 13 streets are scheduled to have chip seal done on them between August 20 to 22 in various parts of the city, see list below or hit this link to the city Facebook page. Chip seal is designed to maintain streets and prevent them from deteriorating. The process uses asphalt and small gravel applied to the road surface.
STREETS SCHEDULED FOR WORK:
South Davis from K Street to Main Street
South Buchanan from I Street to Main Street
East Avenue K
East Avenue J
South Eisenhower
East Avenue A from North Fillmore to dead end
North Cleveland from Main Street to 6th Avenue East
North Cleveland from 7th Avenue East to 8th Avenue East
North Adams from 2nd Avenue East to 8th Avenue East
2nd Avenue East from North Fillmore to North Hayes
1st Avenue East from North Buchanan to North Fillmore
2nd Avenue West from North Birch to North Date
3rd Avenue West from North Lincoln to North Date