Turn Lane Work on Idaho 27 South of Burley to Last Into July

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Road crews have started on a turn lane project in Cassia County that will last into July.

According to the Idaho Transportation Department, Idaho Materials and Construction will be working at the intersection of Idaho Highway 27, West 600 South and South Pole Line Road, just south Burley, on the turn lane. The overall project will widen the roadway with designated turn lanes for drivers on the highway. It will allow traffic to continue to flow without stopping for people turning off of the highway.

Meanwhile, during construction, the lanes of travel will be reduced down to one lane with flaggers guiding traffic or temporary signals. Drivers could run into minor delays in the area of construction along with some access to county roads blocked off. The project is expected to last into min-July.