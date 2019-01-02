Twin Falls Among America’s 10 Most Underrated Cities!

Twin Falls is one of America’s best kept secrets. A website called thediscoverer.com looked at cities nationwide.

Twin Falls made the list of 10 most underrated cities. You can read more at this link .

I mentioned this to some of my co-workers today and they were in agreement. For those of us who live near the canyon I suppose it becomes background scenery but there are still days when I’m driving home and it takes away my breath.

Twin Falls is in good company. Thirty years ago I was offered a job in Camden, Maine. It was the town where Peyton Place was filmed. I passed on the job there. Later took this one instead. No regrets!