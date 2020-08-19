Twin Falls and Rupert Among Most Affordable Idaho Cities

I looked at a house two weeks ago. Under 18-hundred square feet. New construction. Postage stamp sized lot. Asking price? $375-thousand dollars! I thought I would pass. For now. My 6 numbers simply haven’t popped up.

He praises the areas opportunities for hunting and fishing and also relative proximity to ski slopes.

It doesn’t mean you still can’t find locally affordable housing. A guy from California put together a video several months ago and recommended 10 affordable places in the state. Twin Falls is on the list! He jokes it may not be perfect here but if you’re coming from some blue states, it’s heavenly. He praises the areas opportunities for hunting and fishing and also relative proximity to ski slopes. Friends tell me the city does have affordable housing, much of it along the numbered or Presidents streets. I need room for books and a guest bedroom. Otherwise, I’m not fussy. I’m also not raising kids. The review disparages local schools.

The man behind the video isn’t recommending small towns in the outback. He praises them as affordable but admits many people seeking a better life are coming from urban and suburban lifestyles. Murtaugh, Kellogg and Carey could be a culture shock.

He recommends some names we’re familiar with. Chubbuck, Kuna and Pocatello come to mind.

He ranks all ten by cost for average home and at the top of his list is Rupert. Which is a place I very much like with its lovely downtown park and views of not so distant mountains.

I did see a house in Rupert last year and seriously considered putting in an offer. A place with a great big front porch. My drawback? It’s just a wee bit too far from work.