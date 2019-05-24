Twin Falls Animal Shelter Hosting Adoption Event

If you are looking for a furry friend, this Saturday is the time to do it! Twin Falls Animal Shelter is having an adoption event with Plant Therapy.

According to the Facebook page, Plant Therapy will have goodies to pass out to everyone who adopts a dog. There will also be a raffle for a Plant Therapy basket.

If you head down to the Twin Falls Animal Shelter they have a ton of dogs for adoption. you are bound to find the perfect pup for you, or kitty, whatever you're looking for. They have been talking about how over crowded the shelter is so this might be the best incentive for you to finally go get yourself a furever friend.

The event is May 25th and it goes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.You can find out more information about the adoption event by checking out the Facebook event , Plant Therapy or the Twin Falls Animal Shelter People For Pets .