Lincoln County Prosecutor Dies Unexpectedly at Home

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX) – Lincoln County Prosecutor E. Scott Paul died unexpectedly at his home on Thursday morning, according to police.

According to the Shoshone Police Department, emergency crews responded about 6:45 a.m. to his home, where it was reported that Paul was having an unknown medical issue.

Upon their arrival it was determined that Paul wasn’t breathing. Crews tried to resuscitate him, police said, but those efforts proved unsuccessful. Paul was pronounced dead at his home.

Since Lincoln County does not have a deputy prosecutor, Matt Pember, prosecuting attorney for Gooding County, will file cases Lincoln County cases in the interim.