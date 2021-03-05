Twin Falls Animal Shelter Hosting First-Ever Faux Furrball

Due to the ongoing pandemic situation across the globe everyone is continually being required to modify or cancel their plans for vacations and events. Businesses are also feeling the pressure of functioning in a world where sickness is a possibility whenever gatherings happen. Masks and social distancing are helping people feel more comfortable heading out of their houses, but the risk is still there. The vaccine is becoming more readily available each day giving us a glimpse of hope for a more normal summer. But right now the need for caution remains. For that reason the Twin Falls Animal Shelter has decided to modify their annual Furrball fundraiser event. It will now be the Faux Furrball and donations can be done online, in-person, or by mail.

The Furrball is the biggest fundraiser for the animal shelter every year and help them care for the hundreds of animals each year with medical issues. While they can't throw a fundraiser party, they still need donations from the community. The Faux Furrball will be happening between March 14th and the 26th.

When you donate you're helping insure the health and safety of the animals and you will also be entered into a raffle for an iPad 8. For every $25 donation you'll get a raffle entry. Sponsors who donate $100 or more will also be recognized on Facebook and in the newspaper.

Get our free mobile app

Online donations can be made through PayPal on the Twin Falls Animal Shelter website. Check donations can be sent directly to the shelter and donations can also be made in-person at the shelter.