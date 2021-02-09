Twin Falls Animal Shelter Long Timer Just Wants To Go Home

I haven't heard of too many animals stay super long at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter, except now. This adorable pup is named Cherry and she has been at the shelter for 2 months now which may not seem like a long time, but I bet it feels like an eternity to her.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

According to the Twin Falls Animal Shelter, Cherry came in as a stray dog that has been trying to find a furever home for almost 2 full months. She does seem to have some behavioral issues that the shelter seems to be rectifying pretty well, according to them.

Cherry apparently likes to bark at other dogs as they walk in front of her kennel and she is selective about her friends. Aren't we all though? Cherry appears to like male dogs better. The best news is that she is great with cats!

The Twin Falls Animal Shelter stated that Cherry looks pretty intensely at cats so she may seem intimidating but she just wants to play. If the cat doesn't want to play then she runs away scared. How can you say no to how adorable that is?! If I had room for her I would take her in a heartbeat but I don't think I am the best furever home for her.

Cherry is absolutely beautiful and 2 months is a long time to be at a shelter. Does anyone know who can save this long timer?