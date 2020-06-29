Twin Falls “Back The Blue” Event At City Park To Support Police

On July 1st there will be a "Back the Blue" event to support police officers at the Twin Falls City Park. The event is free and family friendly.

Stan Sorenson from The Barbershop at Gehrig Dale and Co has teamed up with Plant Therapy, Hwy 30 Music Fest, Big Fatty's BBQ, Porked Out, Smokey Bone, Falls Brand, Franz Bread, The Sweet Spot, Western Waste Service and the Heath Clark Band to put on this free event to show support for police officers.

There is going to be free hot dogs for the first 1500 people, live music and representation from law enforcement all over the Magic Valley. People are encouraged to wear blue and hang out with some of the law enforcement officers that work hard for the community every day.

So Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m. at the Twin Falls City Park there will be plenty of space for people to come and enjoy being outside and meeting some officers. Bring the kids to check out any vehicles that are going to be there. Live music is of course always a plus along with the free food.