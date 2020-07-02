Back the Blue Draws Huge Crowd in Twin Falls

Picture courtesy Twin Falls Sheriff's Office.

People still like police. At least in the Magic Valley. Hundreds packed City Park in Twin Falls for an event called Back the Blue. It included participation by local police departments and Sheriff’s Offices.

Last weekend a gathering of less than ten people demanding police reform in Twin Falls was front page news at your local paper. The Back the Blue event, which clearly dwarfed the anti-police crusade, has a spot today on page three.

It’s a dramatic contrast to the mob that gathered in Boise just 24 hours before, which not only demanded defunding police but abolishing the force in the state capital. That group of ne’er do wells was countered by a large crowd in support of police. The Mayor in that city now says the latter group was mean. Which is actually disputed by some I know in law enforcement.

In Boise, when a member of the Black Lives Matter movement got knocked down as the rival crowds jostled for position, she cried out for the help of police. It’s called Irony!

The question most rational people can answer is where would we be without police? Several of the country’s largest cities have seen increases in crime in recent weeks. Some places the increase in numbers is in the hundreds of percent. Those same communities are moving ahead with defunding police departments.

We saw a major drop in crime in the 1990s when more law enforcement was put on the country’s streets. This isn’t brain surgery. The majority of people in the Magic Valley “get it!” By the way, the old Tweet below from a screen grab proves liberalism is a disordered philosophy.