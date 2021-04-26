Back The Blue Event Returns To Twin Falls City Park

The Back The Blue event is a way for the community to support their local law enforcement. The event will be on May 11th from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the Twin Falls City Park. Everyone is welcome to come to the family friendly event where we can support our men and women in blue.

There will be local food vendors so you can grab lunch, a free concert performed by the Heath Clark band and of course plenty of law enforcement that you can speak to and share your appreciation with. The law enforcement around the area are some of the most amazing people I have ever met. They are always looking to help support the community not just by keeping them safe, but by participating in things like Damien's birthday party, helping wrangle cows, doing a light parade for kids. They are always there showing how much they care about this community.

This is the perfect time for us to show them how much we appreciate them. It is a hard time to be in law enforcement right now and I for one want to show these men and women that I appreciate everything they do for us.

Grabbing some local food, putting a face and a name to a badge helps a lot and let's teach children not to be afraid of police and respect them. Mark your calendars for May 11th so you can participate in this great event. This is the second year it has been done and I am hoping it continues for years to come.

