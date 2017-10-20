A Twin Falls car dealer has teamed up with Operation Kidsafe for a Regional Child Safety Day on Saturday.

This is a free opportunity for parents to have their child's photo and fingerprints digitally captured and digitally transferred to a 8 1/2 x 11 printout. The document is given to the parent for safe keeping to be used (God forbid) in an investigation should the child ever go missing.

Operation Kidsafe states that your information is kept private and the data used on the printout is not retained.

The event is Saturday 10/21 2017 from 10am - 4pm at Chevrolet of Twin Falls.

