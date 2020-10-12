Twin Falls Cat Care Team Hosting Live Virtual Adoption Oct 17

This week, a Magic Valley non-profit organization is hosting a live Facebook event intended to facilitate the adoption of a number of cats.

Cat Care Team, which assists with monitoring the well-being of Twin Falls area feral cats is hosting a live, Facebook adoption event on October 17, 2020. The organization launched the social media site, which is dedicated to showcasing some of the cats they are currently caring for, in November of 2018. They also collect donations year around from the public to help feed the animals while they look for new homes for them.

At 11 AM, on Saturday, the Cat Care Team's Facebook site will go live with its first ever virtual adoption. Those who take part in the adoption will be able to have any questions answered regarding the cats during the event. Adoption fees, which are normally $65, will be discounted to $45. There will be no adoption fees for veterans with approved applications.

Cat Care Team's main goal is not just providing temporary shelter and care of these cats, but to make sure Twin Falls feral cats are properly spayed and neutered. The team will be looking for permanent homes for between eight and 12 animals during the October 17 event. PayPal will be the preferred choice of payment method for the adoption.

Those who wish to participate in the event will need to join the team on its Facebook page on Saturday morning. Arrangements to pickup the cats, as well as more information about the animals themselves, will be communicated during the event.

If you would like to donate items to the Cat Care Team, just send them a Facebook message, and you'll get a response the same day.