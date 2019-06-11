TWIN FALLS, Idaho – Canyon Springs Grade is closed to pedestrians during a reconstruction project, according to the city of Twin Falls.

“The Twin Falls Police Department has received complaints of pedestrians failing to obey the closure order and continuing to walk the Canyon Springs Grade during the reconstruction project,” the city says on its website . “Currently, falling rocks, narrow roadway and working heavy construction equipment have created hazardous conditions for pedestrians.”

The city says rock-fall barriers and other equipment are being installed, and that during the construction period there will be a shared lane for cyclists and vehicle traffic. The lane is managed by temporary traffic light to alternate traffic.

“We would like to remind our community of the safety concerns for pedestrians on the grade,” the city says, “and obedience of the traffic control devices prior to any enforcement efforts.”