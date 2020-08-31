Twin Falls Co. Fair Begins Wed (Sep 2) With FFA Horse Show

The 2020 Twin Falls County Fair officially starts Wednesday, September 2. The first day of the fair is "McDonald's Day," in which kids ages six to 12 get free admission with a coupon.

Following three "pre-fair" special carnival days (Aug 28-30), in which residents from throughout the Magic Valley were invited down for some early rides, the 2020 Twin Falls County Fair begins its five day run at the fairgrounds in Filer on September 2. The pre-fair days were created by fair officials as a way to make up for cancelled events due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The theme of this year's fair is "Let The Good Times Grow," according to the official events website. Wednesday's first event is the FFA Horse Show taking place inside the Zebarth Arena. The day's events also include the Magic Bean Agriculture Magic Show, the Michael Mezmer Hypnotist performance, the petting zoo and the Thomas Carnival.

Thomas Carnival hours are 3:00 PM to 11:00 PM, from Wednesday through Friday. Saturday and Sunday, those hours are 12:00 PM to 12:00 AM, and Labor Day the carnival will go 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

The Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo is nightly from Thursday through Sunday, beginning at 7:30 PM. The fair gates open daily at 7:00 AM. To view all the free events happening during the fair, click here.

Tickets prices, as well as online ordering, can be accessed by clicking here. Social distancing is recommended, and masks are encouraged. More than 30 food and snack vendors will be on hand. For more information, contact the fairgrounds at 208-326-4396.