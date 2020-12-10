Twin Falls Community Christmas Sing Planned for Sunday

People are stressed. No surprise. COVID-19. A bitter election. Job uncertainty. America is often described as a post-Christian country and, yet. Most people still identify as Christians. Culturally, most celebrate Christmas. Even some non-Christians celebrate the holiday. They enjoy the tinsel and lights. Others appreciate the wishes of goodwill to men (although, I suppose some ask we say men and women).

One thing that connects people this time of year is Christmas music. Some stations launch it at the beginning of November. There are yuletide classics and some fun tunes about reindeer and Santa Claus. Then there are the traditional hymns, many of which touch our souls.

This year, many churches have canceled Christmas concerts due to concerns about coronavirus.

Some churches are offering an alternative. The congregations are taking it outside. They’ve planned a community sing for downtown Twin Falls. At 6:30 P.M. on Sunday, December 13th. In the park across the street from City Hall.

The hosts of Pastors Roundtable on Newsradio 1310 KLIX will be participating. Pastors Paul Thompson, “Bear” Morton and Christopher Folkerts join us every Thursday morning and address issues of faith, culture and politics. They also love Christmas hymns. You can hear them offer details on the community sing by clicking on the video below.

By the way, they aren’t opposed to some of the more commercial tunes we hear this time of year. But the point of the outdoor concert is to offer praise and share in musical worship. The idea is to inspire and perhaps even bring some lapsed Christians back to their traditional faith. Like a Hallmark movie come true!