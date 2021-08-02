Twin Falls Council Looking at Compensation Raise

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls City Council will discuss a proposal to increase the monthly compensation members receive each month. The last time the monthly compensation was increased was back in 2007, setting the current monthly rate at $1,410 for the mayor and $1,160 for council members. At Monday nights council meeting (8/2) elected members will discuss and possibly vote on a proposed ordinance to increase the compensation by 10 percent to $1,551 for mayor and $1,276 to council members.

According to the proposed ordinance, part of the reason for the increase is the workload, time commitment and demands have increased since the last time it was increased. Elected council members are not full time and only meet once a week while many maintain full time employment, however they conduct other commission and city related meetings as needed. If the council votes for the compensation increase it will become effective January 1, 2022.

Council meetings are typically Mondays of each week beginning at 5 p.m. You can watch meetings from a computer HERE.

