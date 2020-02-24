Twin Falls Council to Proclaim the Sanctity of Human Life

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Twin Falls has been a welcoming city. The resolution passed a couple of years ago. It was an effort to burnish the city’s image during a time when the refugee resettlement program had become controversial. The resolution didn’t change day-to-day life but it sent a message to outside business interests that may be considering relocating to Twin Falls.

Now a different sort of message is being crafted. Mayor Suzanne Hawkins, a devout Christian, is presenting a proclamation on the sanctity human life.

Last year, a proposal to ban the practice of abortion in the city failed to even be considered after falling on a four to three vote. It wouldn’t have had any enforcement but would’ve made it clear a majority of Twin Falls residents stand for the unborn.

Since that vote, there has been a slight but significant change of composition on the City Council. Councilor Chris Talkington retired. He was replaced by a newcomer, Councilor Craig Hawkins. Hawkins is a conservative and likely flips the majority on the issue of life.

The new proclamation is designed to signal state and federal legislators about how their local constituents feel about the unborn. It may give elected leaders in Boise and Washington some courage to act on the matter in future debates.

You can expect a furious response from liberals and newspaper editorialists. They view pregnancy as an illness. Their views are also minority opinion in most of Idaho.

Keeping in mind editorial writers don’t instruct us about where we worship or where we vote, you could see other Idaho communities follow suit.