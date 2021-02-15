Twin Falls County Man Charged with Internet Sex Crimes

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A Twin Falls County man is behind bars facing internet sex crimes charges after he responded to a social media post created by an undercover police officer.

According to court documents, Desmund Borzymowski, 26, was charged on February 10, with enticing children through the internet or communication device and knowingly distributing child sexually expletive material. Borzymowski allegedly responded to a post on a social media platform Whisper by a Rupert Police Department officer posing as a 13-year-old girl.

Borzymowski began chatting with the "girl" through the social media program which immediately turned sexual, according to charging documents. The officer posing as the teenager noted that the platform is known for its users anonymity and is used by older people looking for underage people. The officer chatted with Borzymowski for several weeks, during which time the officer mentioned in the conversations that he was a presumed 13-year-old.

Borzymowski allegedly sent explicit images of himself and other explicit images of other minors to the presumed teen. The officer posing as the teenager was able to determine who Borzymowski was and where he lived in Twin Falls County and was subsequently arrested.

Borzymowski also has a pending case in Bannock County related to a charge of enticing children through the internet or communication device which was filed on 7/15/2020 and has a trial date set for March this year.