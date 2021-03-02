Twin Falls County Now a Constitutional Refuge

As of 10:33 A.M., March 2nd, Twin Falls County became a constitutional refuge. My words, by the way. County Commissioners adopted what is much broader than a Second Amendment Sanctuary. These have been gaining traction throughout Idaho and much of the western United States. Commissioners didn’t use the word sanctuary in the document but did commit to upholding the constitutional rights of citizens in the event of encroachment by federal and state governments.

Sanctuary is a word often used by cities defying the constitution. As the draft was being prepared, a decision was made to avoid using any such language.

All of Twin Falls County’s elected officials have signed the document.

It’s expected to now be adopted in several neighboring counties, towns and cities. There is interest from members of the Twin Falls City Council, as signaled at a meeting Monday night. Lincoln County Commissioners also have an interest in passing a similar resolution.

Critics point out a resolution doesn’t have the strength of a law but the wording makes it clear local governments won’t cooperate with any infringements on God-given rights.

Most commission meetings are sparsely attended. The Tuesday session attracted a crowd. Half a dozen people spoke in praise of the resolution. Nobody stood and objected publicly.

The document is a collaborative effort between citizens and the County Prosecuting Attorney. His name is Grant Loebs and he polished the legal wording before the vote. All nine county elected officers had input and participated in the review process. The Prosecuting Attorney explains it covers the entire constitution because the First Amendment is also taking a beating from the political left.