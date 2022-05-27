Twin Falls County Prepares for an Active Shooter

It was a surprise to me.  A few weeks ago I learned Twin Falls City Police didn’t have body armor that could protect officers from rifle shots.  Their armored vests could stop a shot from a pistol or revolver, but not a long rifle.  Forrest Andersen at Washington Street Pawn stepped in and raised money to provide increased armor plating.  We then learned that the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office didn’t have the rifle-rated vests.

Following the Texas school shooting this week, a decision was made to expand the armor fundraiser to the Sheriff’s Office.  School Resource Officers lack upgraded protection.

The Public Stepped Up

Forrest and Todd Eccles from Patriot Defense host the Gun Guys program on Newsradio 96.1 FM and 1310 KLIX.  On Friday, they took pledges from the audience.  The hope is to raise enough money for the Sheriff’s Office and potentially neighboring police departments and deputies.

By the end of the show, several thousand dollars had been pledged.  We’re likely to see even more donations as the day and weekend progress.

People Have Big Hearts

Considering that the people of the Magic Valley are dealing with inflated fuel and grocery prices, as well as uncertainty about the economy, the response is gratifying and humbling.

I’ll keep you posted as to the amount of money raised.  I’ll update this story as necessary.

The new armor will add a few pounds to the kit worn by officers but also likely raise their chances of surviving an encounter with an active shooter.  We don’t want any such event to ever take place in southern Idaho, but we want to be prepared.

UPDATE:  During the first hour after the show, more than $5,000 was raised!

